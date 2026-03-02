Home

News

US-Israel attack Iran Live Updates: Israel launches large-scale strikes in heart of Iran, Donald Trump issues statement

live

US-Israel attack Iran Live Updates: Israel launches ‘large-scale strikes’ in ‘heart’ of Iran, Donald Trump issues statement

Iranian officials, on the other hand, said at least 153 people, including children, were killed after a strike hit a school, while in Israel, nine people have been killed after a missile strike in the city of Beit Shemesh, according to medical services.

The US and Israel attack Iran Live Updates:

New Delhi: In a major development, Britain’s defense secretary, John Healey, on Sunday, said that two Iranian ballistic missiles launched in the direction of Cyprus were shot down. He further added that three American service members have been killed and five others seriously injured during the US attacks on Iran, the military announced Sunday. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said that “there will likely be more” US casualties during operations in Iran as military activity in the region will continue until “all objectives” are achieved. US Central Command earlier said three US service members have been killed in action and five “seriously wounded”. Iranian officials, on the other hand, said at least 153 people, including children, were killed after a strike hit a school, while in Israel, nine people have been killed after a missile strike in the city of Beit Shemesh, according to medical services. The Israeli military has also announced it has begun striking Hezbollah targets in Lebanon. The action is “in response to Hezbollah’s projectile fire” towards Israel, a statement says. Witnesses have reported strikes in Beirut’s southern suburbs, according to the Reuters news agency. Meanwhile, Iran has announced a 40-day period of national mourning with seven days of public holidays after the death of their Supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei, as scenes of sorrow and emotional crowds, as reported by Iran’s PressTV, emerged at shrines and in parts of the country.

US-Israel attack Iran Live Updates:

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.