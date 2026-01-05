  • Home
  • News
  • US VP JD Vances Cincinnati house attacked; one arrested

US VP JD Vance’s Cincinnati house attacked; one arrested

A person has been arrested after the shocking incident of several windows being broken at US Vice President JD Vance's house has come to light.

Published date india.com Updated: January 5, 2026 6:00 PM IST
email india.com By Saanchi Gupta email india.com | Edited by Saanchi Gupta email india.com
US VP JD Vance's Cincinnati house attacked; one arrested
US VP JD Vance's Cincinnati house attacked; one arrested

A person has been arrested after the shocking incident of several windows being broken at US Vice President JD Vance’s house has come to light. According to the reports of CNN, the family was not at home during the incident.

(This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.)

About the Author

Saanchi Gupta

Saanchi Gupta

Saanchi Gupta is a trainee journalist at India.com English Desk. She has been overseeing all matters related to National, Entertainment & Viral for the website. With a diverse academic background, ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.