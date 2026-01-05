US VP JD Vance’s Cincinnati house attacked; one arrested

Home

A person has been arrested after the shocking incident of several windows being broken at US Vice President JD Vance’s house has come to light. According to the reports of CNN, the family was not at home during the incident.

(This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.)

