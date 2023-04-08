‘Run, Hide, Fight’: Active Shooter On Campus At University of Oklahoma In US; Students Urged to Take Shelter
In a post on the university's social media account, officials said an active shooter had been reported at the Van Fleet Oval, a street in the center of the campus and urged people to "Avoid South Oval area. Shelter in place."
Norman: The University of Oklahoma was under high alert after the authorities received reports of an active shooter on campus. Taking to its official Twitter handle, officials said an active shooter had been reported at the Van Fleet Oval, a street in the center of the campus at the University of Oklahoma in the city of Norman and urged the students to “Avoid South Oval area and take shelter.”
“There is an active shooter at the Van Vleet Oval. Take immediate action now. Run. Hide. Fight!” the University of Oklahoma said in a tweet just before 9:30 p.m. CT.
Then, at 9:46 p.m., a second tweet from the university’s main account noted that University of Oklahoma Police are investigating possible shots fired on the campus.
The tweet went on to advise residents avoid the South Oval area and to shelter in place. At 10:04 p.m., a similar tweet was shared.
“Emergency 10:04pm OUPD continues to investigate possible shots fired on Norman campus. Avoid South Oval area. Continue sheltering in place,” it added.
OU campus live stream shows scene in Norman
It’s not immediately known whether there were any injuries or deaths from the reported incident.
