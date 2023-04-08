Home

News

World

‘Run, Hide, Fight’: Active Shooter On Campus At University of Oklahoma In US; Students Urged to Take Shelter

‘Run, Hide, Fight’: Active Shooter On Campus At University of Oklahoma In US; Students Urged to Take Shelter

In a post on the university's social media account, officials said an active shooter had been reported at the Van Fleet Oval, a street in the center of the campus and urged people to "Avoid South Oval area. Shelter in place."

University of Oklahoma Reports Active Shooter in Campus, Students Urged To Take Shelter, Hide Through Twitter

Norman: The University of Oklahoma was under high alert after the authorities received reports of an active shooter on campus. Taking to its official Twitter handle, officials said an active shooter had been reported at the Van Fleet Oval, a street in the center of the campus at the University of Oklahoma in the city of Norman and urged the students to “Avoid South Oval area and take shelter.”

“There is an active shooter at the Van Vleet Oval. Take immediate action now. Run. Hide. Fight!” the University of Oklahoma said in a tweet just before 9:30 p.m. CT.

You may like to read

OU-Norman Emergency: There is an active shooter at the Van Vleet Oval. Take immediate action now. Run. Hide. Fight! — Univ. of Oklahoma (@UofOklahoma) April 8, 2023

Then, at 9:46 p.m., a second tweet from the university’s main account noted that University of Oklahoma Police are investigating possible shots fired on the campus.

The tweet went on to advise residents avoid the South Oval area and to shelter in place. At 10:04 p.m., a similar tweet was shared.

“Emergency 10:04pm OUPD continues to investigate possible shots fired on Norman campus. Avoid South Oval area. Continue sheltering in place,” it added.

OU-NORMAN Emergency 10:04pm OUPD continues to investigate possible shots fired on Norman campus. Avoid South Oval area. Continue sheltering in place. — Univ. of Oklahoma (@UofOklahoma) April 8, 2023

OU campus live stream shows scene in Norman

It’s not immediately known whether there were any injuries or deaths from the reported incident.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.