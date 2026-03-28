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Unprecedented military buildup by US in Gulf region; Is the big war against Iran nearer than ever?

Unprecedented military buildup by US in Gulf region; Is the big war against Iran nearer than ever?

This development comes as US President Donald Trump has presented Iran with a 15-point peace plan proposal.

(Representational image: AFP)

New Delhi: Amidst the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, the United States is deploying a massive aircraft carrier—the USS George H.W. Bush—to the region falling under the jurisdiction of US Central Command (CENTCOM). CENTCOM is the major combatant command responsible for overseeing US military operations against Iran in West Asia. On the 29th day of the war, this deployment by the US is being regarded as a highly significant move.

Training Completed

According to a report by CBS News, the Bush Carrier Strike Group completed its training earlier this month and is now ready for deployment in major combat operations. The report further states that this carrier could potentially participate in US operations directed against Iran. The Bush Carrier Strike Group was last deployed in 2022; it returned to its homeport in Norfolk in August 2023.

Trump Issues Peace Plan Proposal

This development comes as US President Donald Trump has presented Iran with a 15-point peace plan proposal. Trump has also claimed that negotiations are currently underway. In his 15-point peace plan, Trump has demanded that Iran halt all uranium enrichment activities and shut down its nuclear facilities located at Natanz, Isfahan, and Fordow. However, Tehran has rejected any claims regarding ongoing negotiations and has instead put forward its own conditions, demanding guarantees.

USS Ross Also Deployed

Earlier on Wednesday, the USS Ross—a guided-missile destroyer assigned to the Carrier Strike Group—was deployed from Norfolk, Virginia. Additionally, the guided-missile destroyers USS Donald Cook and USS Mason departed from Florida this week to join “Operation Epic Fury,” an operation directed against Iran.

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Where Have Deployments Taken Place?

Currently, two carrier strike groups—led by the USS Gerald R. Ford and the USS Abraham Lincoln—have been deployed to the Middle East since the outbreak of hostilities against Iran. However, a fire broke out aboard the USS Gerald R. Ford, necessitating its return to the naval port at Souda Bay, Crete, for repairs. Prior to this, the Ford had been deployed to the Caribbean last November for U.S. military operations against Venezuela.

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