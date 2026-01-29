Home

Zee Entertainment UK launches Flagship Zee TV with Live German Subtitles on Samsung TV Plus in Germany, Austria and Switzerland

For the first time ever, German audiences can stream Zee TV’s latest dramas, reality shows, and family entertainment with live 24/7 German subtitle.

Zee Entertainment update

London, 26th January 2026: Zee Entertainment UK announces a landmark move in European broadcasting and streaming: the launch of flagship Zee TV as a live FAST channel on Samsung TV Plus across Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. This bold step expands Zee’s global footprint and also ensures viewers enjoy authentic, premium South Asian entertainment.

For the first time ever, German audiences can stream Zee TV’s latest dramas, reality shows, and family entertainment with live 24/7 German subtitles, making content more accessible and inclusive than ever before. With German subtitles, this launch opens up a much larger audience base not just South Asians but also German-speaking viewers who can now enjoy Zee TV’s rich storytelling. This innovation sets a new benchmark for FAST streaming, combining cutting-edge translation technology with Zee’s flagship content.

Zee TV perfectly complements the existing popularity of Zee One and Zee5 in the region, both of which have built a super strong fan base among South Asians and local mainstream audiences in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, including high-earning hundreds of thousands Indian professionals who value quality content. Despite their willingness to pay for authentic entertainment, access has often been fragmented or limited. By offering live streaming directly to viewers, Zee is closing that gap and ensuring Gen 2 and Gen 3 of the diaspora can enjoy content without relying on parents for translation.

Samsung TV Plus is Samsung’s free, ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) service, delivering hundreds of live channels, on-demand movies and shows across news, sports, entertainment and more, subscription-free. The streaming service is available on Samsung TVs, Galaxy, and Samsung Smart Monitor devices.

Amit Goenka, President, International and Digital Businesses, Zee Entertainment, said:

“Zee TV Germany is a flagship launch and a defining moment in our global journey to make entertainment truly borderless. This kind of move is not just unprecedented, it’s essential to meet viewers where they are. By going live on Samsung TV Plus with 24/7 German subtitles, we are breaking language barriers and setting a new international benchmark for FAST streaming. As a content and tech media powerhouse, we will continue to reach our audiences in every possible way, accessible, and innovative. This is about creating cultural bridges, leading the FAST revolution, and shaping the future of global entertainment with global partners in technology – Samsung.”

Benedict Frey, Country Lead DACH + BeNeLux at Samsung TV Plus said,” We are excited to continue our partnership with Zee Entertainment to grow our content offering in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland with the launch of flagship Zee TV on Samsung TV Plus. This addition strengthens our existing portfolio of Zee channels already available on the platform and brings even more premium South Asian entertainment to our customers. Making this content accessible with live German subtitles is a meaningful step in serving diverse audiences across the region and enriching the viewing experience for all.”

Currently, Zee TV UK’s social media handles engage hundreds of thousands of followers and viewers across Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, reflecting the brand’s strong digital presence and loyal fan base. This launch will ignite conversations across Europe and beyond, driving engagement through authentic, legal content.

Viewers in Germany can now access Zee TV exclusively on Samsung TV Plus on channel number 4210. This partnership demonstrates the growing synergy between premium content providers and innovative streaming platforms, expanding the reach of quality international content.

As Europe’s largest South Asian broadcaster and streaming powerhouse, Zee Entertainment UK delivers nine channels across linear TV and FAST platforms, complemented by Zee5’s cutting-edge digital experience. With this launch, Zee TV Germany becomes Zee’s ninth channel in Europe, further cementing the company’s leadership as the premier provider of South Asian entertainment across the continent. Zee Entertainment UK continues to strengthen its global footprint, meeting audiences where they are and fostering cross-cultural exchange through television and digital innovation.

About Zee Entertainment UK:

Zee Entertainment UK is a leading media and entertainment company in the United Kingdom, catering to the diverse tastes and preferences of the South Asian diaspora and mainstream audiences alike. Since its establishment, Zee UK has successfully created a portfolio of channels that deliver a broad range of culturally rich, high-quality content, including Zee TV, Zee Cinema, &TV, Zee One UK, Zee One Germany, Zee One France, and Zee Punjabi. Zee UK has solidified its position as a dominant force in the UK entertainment market, engaging audiences with compelling drama, film, music, and lifestyle programming. Through strategic channel launches, localized content, and innovative marketing campaigns, Zee UK continues to strengthen its presence across major platforms like Sky, Virgin Media,

Ziggo, Free, KPN, and digital streaming services, offering unique and enriching experiences to its growing audience base.

Zee Entertainment UK is a part of its ultimate parent company, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited, India (ZEEL). It has over 260,000+ hours of television content and over 4,800+ movies titles and operates over 80+ channels catering to more than 1.3 bn viewers globally.

