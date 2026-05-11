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Unrest rising among Iranians over Mojtaba Khameneis whereabouts; Where is Supreme Leader?

Unrest rising among Iranians over Mojtaba Khamenei’s whereabouts; Where is Supreme Leader?

It is speculated that Mojtaba is hiding only for security reasons because he is at the top of Israel's 'kill list'.

Where is Mojtaba Khamenei?

New Delhi: On the one hand, Iran is negotiating with America to end the war; on the other hand, the Supreme Leader of the country, Mojtaba Khamenei, is missing. More than two months have passed since the start of the war, but he has neither appeared before the public nor released any video or audio message. According to American and Iranian officials, Mojtaba Khamenei was seriously injured in an airstrike on February 28. Since then, he has not come before the public.

Khamenei’s Absence Raising Questions

The ‘disappearance’ of Mojtaba in the midst of ongoing talks with America is raising questions on the government there. A WSJ report said that there are large posters of Mojtaba Khamenei on the streets of Iran. Messages are also being posted continuously from his account on the social media platform ‘X’. But it is being said that these photos and profile pictures are created with AI.

Mojtaba Khamenei’s absence is troubling his staunch supporters. They are questioning the validity of the peace talks. Supporters fear that in Mojtaba’s absence, Iranian officials are giving too many concessions to the US.

Mojtaba Khamenei’s Silence Adding To Suspense

Mojtaba Khamenei’s silence has also created differences in the government of Iran. Radical factions are targeting moderate leaders like Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf. They believe that Ghalibaf is kneeling before America. Supporters have demanded on social media that Mojtaba should release at least one voice message so that people are convinced that he is alive and part of the talks.

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The Iranian government, surrounded by questions regarding the condition of Mojtaba Khamenei, has now broken the silence. Iranian President Masoud Pezheshkian claimed that he recently held a meeting with Mojtaba Khamenei for two and a half hours. In this way, he made it clear that Mojtaba is alive and making important decisions for the country. It is speculated that Mojtaba is hiding only for security reasons because he is at the top of Israel’s ‘kill list’.

Injuries Revealed For The First Time

Late on Friday, a senior Iranian official spoke for the first time about Mojtaba’s injuries. He believed that Mojtaba’s spinal cord and knee were injured in the air attack. However, now his condition is better than before. Mazhar Hussaini, a senior official of the Supreme Leader’s office, said in a video, “The enemy is trying to get any audio or video of him using various pretexts so that it can be misused. When the right time comes, he himself will talk to all of you.”

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