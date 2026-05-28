Unrestricted shipping near Strait of Hormuz, no tolls on ships: What all may be covered in Iran-US peace deal

Negotiators have drafted a memorandum of understanding to extend the ceasefire, aiming to restore unrestricted transit through the Strait of Hormuz and initiate formal talks on Iran's nuclear program.

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US President Trump- IANS File image

Iran-US peace deal: In a significant global development possibly impacting the economy of the world, a new agreement between the United States and Iran is set to fundamentally reshape the volatile landscape of the Middle East. Based on reports from US officials, the new landmark deal marks a significant de-escalation in the current conflict, most notably by securing the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, the vital maritime artery responsible for transporting 20% of the world’s oil and gas. Here are all the details you need to need to know about the Iran-US peace deal.

What are the key provisions in the Iran-US peace deal?

Strait of Hormuz: Iran must clear all mines within 30 days, ensuring unrestricted, toll-free shipping for global energy supplies. The US will simultaneously lift its naval blockade, though it reserves the right to reinstate it if maritime access is restricted, a report by Axios said. Read more: US-Iran ceasefire may continue as negotiators finalise preliminary agreement, Trump's approval awaited

Diplomatic Track: The 60-day window will be used to negotiate sanctions relief, the release of frozen funds, and mechanisms for humanitarian aid.

Nuclear Commitment: The framework includes a formal commitment from Tehran to abandon its pursuit of nuclear weapons.

What US President Donald Trump said on deal with Iran?

US President Donald Trump has said he will not rush into a deal with Iran because of midterm political concerns, warning that Washington remained prepared to resume military action if ongoing negotiations fail to produce an agreement favoured by the United States.

Also read: Fresh worries for India after Strait of Hormuz crisis as Donald Trump plans to launch attack on THIS country

Speaking during a cabinet meeting at the White House on Wednesday (local time), Trump said Iran had hoped political pressure tied to the upcoming midterm elections would weaken his negotiating position.

“They thought they were going to outwait me,” Trump said. “I don’t care about the midterms.”

Regarding the ongoing negotiations, Trump said Washington is not yet satisfied with the terms under discussion and remains prepared to resume military action if its demands are not met, reports Xinhua news agency.

Also read: Donald Trump issues fresh warning to Iran, says ‘have a deal or US will do some nasty things’; praises Benjamin Netanyahu

“We’re not satisfied with it, but we will be,” Trump said.

“Either that or we’ll have to just finish the job.”

“They want to just make a deal,” he said. “I don’t think they have a choice.”