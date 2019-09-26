New Delhi: Hours after Pakistan urged the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to release monthly expenses for 2008 Mumbai attack mastermind and globally designated terrorist Hafiz Saeed, the Council on Thursday approved the country’s request and allowed Saeed to access his bank accounts for ‘basic expenses’ to help his family.

The UN Sanctions Committee said in a letter, dated August 15, that it had received a request from Pakistan to allow Saeed ‘certain expenditure’ from his frozen bank account for his ‘basic expenses’.

“The Chair has the honor to refer to his draft letter to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan communicating the Committee’s decision with respect to the intention of the Pakistani authorities to authorize certain expenditures to the benefit of Hafiz Muhammad Saeed (ODi.263), Haji Muhammad Ashraf (ODi.265) and Zafar Iqbal (ODi.308) to cover basic expenses, as specified in the note verbale of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan pursuant to paragraph 81 (a) of resolution 2368 (2017),” the letter from the Council stated.

“The Chair wishes to inform the members that no objections were placed by the set deadline of 15 August 2019 for the consideration of the draft letter. Consequently, the letter is approved and the Chair will instruct the Secretariat to dispatch it,” the letter added.

Pakistan earlier in a letter had urged the UNSC to release monthly expenses for Saeed, stating that he supports a family of four members, as a sole supporter, he is responsible for food, drink and clothes expenses for fall family members.

“The Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to the United Nations presents Its compliments to the Security Council concerning Jarnaat Ud Da’wa and associated Individuals, groups, undertakings and entities, and has the honour to notify the committee, pursuant to paragraph 1(a) of security council resolution 1152(2002) and paragraph 81(a) of resolution 2360(2017), that the government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan has received a request from a Pakistani citizen Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, who is listed on the list established and maintained by the committee under permanent reference 001.263,” the letter from Pakistan to UNSC stated.

“His bank account was blocked by the government of Pakistan under compliance with UNSC resolution1267 requesting an asset freeze exemption to access frozen funds In the amount of Pakistani rupees 011,50,000 to cover the necessary basic living expenses for himself and his family,” the letter further had added.

The development from Pakistan comes despite making many claims that it has taken stringent actions against terrorists. Pakistan’s Counter-Terrorism Department had in May booked Saeed and top leaders of JuD under charges of terror financing. Saeed was also arrested by the authorities at that time.

Saeed, who has been designated as a global terrorist by the United Nations, the United Nations, and the United Union, was the main mind behind the 26/11 terror attack that claimed over 166 lives in Mumbai.