The draft resolution "demands" that the parties to the conflict "allow, facilitate and enable the immediate, safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance at scale directly to the Palestinian civilian population throughout the Gaza Strip".

UNSC Delays Vote On Resolution Calling For More Humanitarian Aid Into Gaza As Biden Mulls Support

Washington: The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) delayed for the third time this week the vote on a resolution calling for a suspension in fighting and encouraging more humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The delay was at the request of the United States to allow more time for more negotiations, according to diplomats. The postponement came after intense closed-door consultations failed to bring the United States and other members of the Council closer to a consensus.

As per CNN, the delay comes as another sign of the US’ hesitancy regarding a resolution that could be interpreted as a rebuke of Israel’s continuing military campaign in Gaza. The vote was originally scheduled for early this week. It has been delayed until Thursday.

A diplomatic source told CNN that key issues with the draft that remain in negotiation are the “cessation of hostilities” language and the call for the UN to “establish a monitoring mechanism in the Gaza Strip with the necessary personnel and equipment, under the authority of the United Nations Secretary-General.”

The draft resolution “demands” that the parties to the conflict “allow, facilitate and enable the immediate, safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance at scale directly to the Palestinian civilian population throughout the Gaza Strip” by the most direct routes. It also “calls for the urgent suspension of hostilities” to allow safe and unhindered aid access and for urgent steps toward a “sustainable cessation of hostilities.

The resolution also calls for a future two-state solution in which Gaza and the West Bank are unified under the Palestinian Authority and also spells out deep concern for the “dire and rapidly deteriorating humanitarian situation” in Gaza and its “grave impact on the civilian population.”It specifies that civilians in Gaza do not have adequate access to sufficient “food, water, sanitation, electricity, telecommunications and medical services essential for their survival.

“It also calls on Israel to promptly and fully implement the announced opening of the Kerem Shalom Border crossing to allow direct delivery of humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians in Gaza, as per CNN.

