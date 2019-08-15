New Delhi: The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) will meet on Friday to discuss the situation in J&K following the abrogation of Article 370 by India, said Pakistan foreign office sources on Thursday. (Also read: China Asks UNSC For Consultation on Article 370)

Council chief Joanna Wronecka said, “Most probably on Friday,” when asked if the meeting would be scheduled for August 15 or 16. This follows Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s letter to the UNSC urging it to convene a session on India’s decision to reorganise J&K and revoke Article 370. China had also requested a closed meeting on J&K.

Upon his return to Pakistan from a visit to China, Qureshi had said that Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi had assured him of full support at the UNSC.

The other member state, Russia, however, has said that the action taken by New Delhi was taken under the constitutional framework. It has also repeatedly said that Kashmir is a bilateral issue and it should be resolved that way only.

Ever since India announced its decision to do away with Article 370, Islamabad has escalated its attack and has tried to raise the issue on an international platform. It has tried its might to involve the international community in the matter.

Pakistan has alleged that India’s decision will not only threaten regional peace but also world peace. However, India has made it clear that it is an internal matter of the country and does not violate the Line of Control or any border.