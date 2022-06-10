Breaking: Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf Dies in Dubai Hospital

Islamabad: Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf on Friday dies in an American hospital in Dubai. Earlier, he was critical and was shifted to the ventilator, a report by Geo TV claimed. He was hospitalized after his health deteriorated and was on life support in an American hospital in Dubai.Also Read - Explained: Pakistan’s Nefarious Plan To Target Kashmiri Pandits Using Hybrid Terrorists, Pistols Instead of AK-47s

Pakistani media platform Waqt News first reported the demise of Pervez Musharraf on their Twitter handle. However, the tweet was later deleted.

Pervez Musharraf, who was born in New Delhi, took power in a coup in 1999 and then served as president of Pakistan from 2001 to 2008.

The former president had launched the Kargil operation without the civilian government's approval. Aides of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif have said that he had sought to derail talks with India through Kargil Operation.

After the partition, his family settled in Karachi where he attended Saint Patrick’s School. He joined the Pakistan Military Academy at Kakul and graduated from the institution in 1964. He was subsequently commissioned in the Pakistan Army.