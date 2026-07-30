UPI payment option now available for Indians booking Burj Khalifa tickets; Check process

Travellers from India can now use UPI to reserve Burj Khalifa tickets and other experiences online through the official website before their UAE trip.

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UPI payments will now be available for Indians booking tickets for Burj Khalifa. Representational Image

Dubai has introduced a new payment facility aimed at making travel easier for Indian tourists. According to NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL), the UAE’s popular attraction At the Top, Burj Khalifa has become the first attraction in the country to accept UPI payments for e-commerce transactions, allowing visitors from India to book tickets online using UPI.

The facility has been launched by NIPL, the overseas arm of NPCI, in association with Neopay and Emaar Entertainment, allowing visitors to access UPI-based payments for online transactions.

Payment can be made through any UPI app

Travellers from India can now use UPI to book tickets and experiences at Burj Khalifa through its official website before their Dubai trip. They can complete the payment using any UPI-supported app, without having to download or use a dedicated payment platform. This new facility is an extension of the existing partnership between NIPL and NeoPay.

QR code payment began in…

Since the launch of QR-based UPI payments in the UAE in 2022, Indian visitors have been able to make payments at NeoPay-connected merchants. The new update further expands the service, allowing UPI to be used for online ticket bookings and other digital transactions.

Ritesh Shukla, Managing Director and CEO of NIPL, said the move addresses the need for easy and reliable payment options among Indian travellers abroad. He noted that allowing UPI payments for At the Top, Burj Khalifa bookings will help visitors complete transactions using their preferred payment mode ahead of their UAE trip.

Trusted digital payments between two countries

According to the company, the new facility will help meet the rising demand for seamless digital payments between India and the UAE while improving financial connectivity and strengthening the payment infrastructure between the two nations.

Vibhor Mundhra, CEO of NeoPay, described the move as a major advancement for digital commerce between India and the UAE. He said NeoPay is now the first company in the GCC region to provide UPI payment support for e-commerce transactions.

An Emaar Entertainment representative said the introduction of UPI for online bookings will offer Indian tourists a smoother and more convenient way to reserve tickets. He added that visitors from India are among the top international tourist groups visiting the iconic landmark.