New Delhi: A 31-year-old woman in Queensland, Australia has been charged with arson after she allegedly set fire to a hotel where she and her two kids were forced to quarantine for two weeks. Following the incident that took place on Sunday morning, over 160 people were evacuated as the blaze engulfed the top floor of the 11-storey Pacific Hotel in the northeastern city of Cairns.
However, there were no major injuries. Speaking to reporters authorities said that she lit a fire under a bed in the room after spending only ‘couple of days’ of the mandatory two-week quarantine inside the hotel. As per the reports of RT.com, the woman had caused other unspecified troubles to the staff during her stay before the fire incident.
As per the New York Post, the incident is an example of tensions rising in parts of Australia due to COVID-19 restrictions and the latest concerns over the emergence of the Omicron variant. Earlier in the day, Australian authorities confirmed a third case of the omicron COVID-19 variant as government leaders reconsidered plans to relax border restrictions this week.
A South African man in his 30s who flew from Johannesburg to the northern Australian city of Darwin last Thursday tested positive for the new variant at Australia's most secure quarantine facility at Howard Springs, Northern Territory Health Minister Natasha Fyles said.
New South Wales state authorities reported on Sunday that two travelers from South Africa to Sydney had become Australia's first omicron cases. Both were fully vaccinated, showed no symptoms and were in quarantine in Sydney.
New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet said Monday there could be a third omicron case in Australia's most populous state.
In the 24 hours since Sunday, 141 passengers on five flights arrived from the nine countries affected by the omicron variant, officials said. All the travelers were in quarantine.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced last week that starting Wednesday, vaccinated students, skilled workers and travelers on working vacations will be allowed to land at Sydney and Melbourne airports without quarantining.
Addressing a presser, Morrison urged a calm response to omicron, which the World Health Organization has designated a ‘variant of concern’.