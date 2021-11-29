New Delhi: A 31-year-old woman in Queensland, Australia has been charged with arson after she allegedly set fire to a hotel where she and her two kids were forced to quarantine for two weeks. Following the incident that took place on Sunday morning, over 160 people were evacuated as the blaze engulfed the top floor of the 11-storey Pacific Hotel in the northeastern city of Cairns.

However, there were no major injuries. Speaking to reporters authorities said that she lit a fire under a bed in the room after spending only ‘couple of days’ of the mandatory two-week quarantine inside the hotel. As per the reports of RT.com, the woman had caused other unspecified troubles to the staff during her stay before the fire incident.

As per the New York Post, the incident is an example of tensions rising in parts of Australia due to COVID-19 restrictions and the latest concerns over the emergence of the Omicron variant. Earlier in the day, Australian authorities confirmed a third case of the omicron COVID-19 variant as government leaders reconsidered plans to relax border restrictions this week.