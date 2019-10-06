New Delhi: Four people were killed and five others were injured after a man opened fire at a bar in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sunday morning. The incident took place at around 6:30 am (local time) when the man entered the bar at the 10th and Central Streets in Kansas City and opened fire.

Police said that the suspect is yet to be identified. “We do not have a good enough description yet, to put anything out for a suspect, or suspects, we don’t even know how many,” police spokesman Thomas Tomasic told CNN.

The massacre comes nearly a month after five people were killed and at least 21 others were injured in an active shooting in the Midland-Odessa area, Texas.

In August, 20 people were killed in a mass shooting at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas. The massacre had taken place near the Cielo Vista Mall, a few miles from the US-Mexico border. Police had said that Walmart was ‘at capacity’ with shoppers buying back-to-school supplies at the time of the attack. A 21-year-old white man from Allen, who was believed to be the sole gunman was taken into custody.

Prior to the Walmart shooting, three people were killed and 15 injured in a shooting at an open air food festival in California. The gunman, Santino William Legan (19) was shot dead by the police soon after he fired at the people who had gathered at the annual garlic festival in Gilroy.