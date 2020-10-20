New Delhi: An earthquake of magnitude 7.5 on the Richter scale hit the southwest coast of Alaska on Monday afternoon, following which the US government has issued a warning about possible tsunamis, or giant tidal waves. Also Read - Amid India-China Standoff, Army Buys High-Altitude Warfare Gears From US on 'Urgent Basis': Report

The US Geological Survey informed that the quake occurred at 1:54 PM. It had a depth of about 25 miles. Several larger aftershocks were also recorded at magnitudes 5.8, 5.7, 5.2, and 5.5.

“Magnitude 7.5 [on the Richter scale] depth 25 miles. Location 55 miles southeast of Sand Point, Alaska [at] 4:54 pm [Eastern Time]. Latitude 54 degrees 7 minutes, Longitude 159 degrees 6 minutes,” the Tsunami Warning Centers said.