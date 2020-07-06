New Delhi: At least eight people were feared dead after two planes collided and crashed into a lake in Idaho, northwestern US state. The mishap took place on Sunday afternoon. Also Read - Donald Trump Orders Creation of 'National Heroes' Garden

"At this time it is believed there are no survivors. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene," Lt. Ryan Higgins of the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

The identities of the other six victims are yet to be ascertained, but they are believed to be dead, Higgins added.