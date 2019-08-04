Washington: At least nine people were killed in a shooting in Ohio, ANI reported on Sunday. At least 16 were injured during the incident.

The gunman is reportedly dead.

Notably, this is second such incident taking place in the past 24 hours.

More details are awaited.

In an earlier incident which took place on Saturday, at least 20 people were killed and 24 others injured in a mass shooting at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas. The massacre took place at 10 AM near the Cielo Vista Mall, a few miles from the US-Mexico border. Police said the Walmart was ‘at capacity’ with shoppers buying back-to-school supplies at the time of the attack.

A 21-year-old white man from Allen, who is believed to be the sole gunman has been taken into custody. The suspect has been named by the US media as Patrick Crusius, a resident of the Dallas area.