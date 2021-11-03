Washington: The United States Commerce Department on Wednesday added Israel’s NSO Group, the makers of Pegasus spyware to its ”entity list,” a federal black list, that would strictly prohibit the exports of US technology to the company as reported by news agency Agence France-Presse.Also Read - Covaxin, Bharat Biotech's 'Made in India' Covid-19 Vaccine, Gets Emergency Use Approval by WHO

The highly advanced Pegasus is spyware, malicious software that was created by Israeli-based cyber intelligence firm NSO Group to hack computers and smartphones in order to gather data and serve it to a third party. The reason it is malicious is that it gathers data without the consent of the person.

The NSO is an Israeli technology firm.