US administration ordered by US International Trade Court to refund companies tariffs imposed by Donald Trump

Earlier, on February 20th, the Supreme Court reprimanded the Trump administration, stating that the United States is not at war with every country in the world.

New Delhi: The US International Trade Court ordered the Trump administration to refund companies for the tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump. By December, Rs 10.79 lakh crore had been collected from the tariffs, and the total refund could reach Rs 14.5 lakh crore. Judge Richard Eaton ordered the removal of tariffs in pending cases and a recalculation.

Supreme Court strikes down tariffs

Trump imposed tariffs on several countries under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act of 1977. American companies challenged this in court. On February 20, 2026, the Supreme Court struck down the tariffs, stating that Congress, not the President, has the authority to set tariffs. At that time, there was no clarity on refunds. The judge ordered the refunds in response to a petition filed by Tennessee’s Atomic Filtration Authority.

Judge Eaton stated that he would personally hear tariff refund cases to avoid complications in the refund process.

Options for Trump

Appeal: The government can challenge the decision in a higher court. Stay: The government can seek a temporary stay. Delay: After liquidation (final settlement) at customs, the importer has 180 days to file a claim/challenge. This allows the government to delay the refund for up to six months.

Supreme Court reprimands Trump

Earlier, on February 20th, the Supreme Court reprimanded the Trump administration, stating that the United States is not at war with every country in the world. However, three judges. Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, and Brett Kavanaugh dissented from the decision.

In his note, Kavanaugh wrote that whether the tariff policy was wise or not is a separate question, but he believed it was legally valid. Kavanaugh also mentioned the tariffs imposed on India for purchasing Russian oil.

He wrote that these tariffs were imposed under sensitive issues related to foreign policy and national security.

Trump raised global tariffs to 15%

Displeased with the Supreme Court’s decision, Trump announced an increase in global tariffs from 10% to 15% the very next day. Trump signed an order imposing new tariffs on countries worldwide. This 15% tariff came into effect on February 24th.

