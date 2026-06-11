US admits Hellfire attack on 3rd ship with Indian crew in Gulf, shares footage of attack | Watch

The US military on Thursday targeted MT Jalveer, an oil tanker carrying 20 Indian seafarers, firing two Hellfire missiles into the vessel. All 20 crew members were rescued. It was the third attack on an Indian-crewed ship in the Gulf of Oman within four days, with Washington saying it was enforcing its blockade against Iran.

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US launched an attack on a commercial ship on June 11. Screengrab/@CENTCOM

The US Central Command admitted to firing two Hellfire missiles into the ship’s engine room on Thursday. This is the third ship with an Indian crew that came under attack near Oman this week.

A video of the attack was shared by the US Central Command (CENTCOM), hours after the attack.

US Central Command said the Guinea-Bissau-flagged M/T Jalveer was targeted in the Gulf of Oman after allegedly attempting to transport Iranian oil. In a post on X, CENTCOM said a US aircraft disabled the vessel by firing two Hellfire missiles into its engine room following repeated non-compliance by the crew.

What did the post reveal?

As per the US Central Command’s post, the agency had disabled nine non-complaint vessels, redirected 135 ships that complies and allowed 42 vessels supporting humanitarian aid to pass since initiating the blockade on April 13. The Post further stated that two Hellfire missiles were fired into the ships’s engine room after the crew “repeatedly failed to comply with directions from US forces”.

According to Iran’s Mehr news agency, five of the 20 crew members were rescued by passing vehicles and taken to Oman.

India condemns attack on ships

Expressing serious concern over the recent attacks on tankers manned by Indian seafarers in the Gulf, India on Thursday urged an immediate end to such incidents. The External Affairs Ministry termed the attacks “deeply worrisome”.

“There have been several incidents involving Indian seafarers in West Asia in the last few days. We attach high importance to the welfare and well-being of our seafarers’ community. We need not re-emphasise this point,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Thursday.

“Yesterday, we condemned the attack on a ship off the coast of Oman in which, unfortunately, we lost three Indian nationals. We had summoned the US CDA here to register a strong protest. We expect the US to take due note of our protest,” Jaiswal added.

US attacks ship

The attack on MT Jalveer marks the third incident involving a ship with Indian crew members near Oman within a week. Before this, three Indian sailors went missing after US forces attacked the Palau-flagged tanker Settebello. According to the US military, the vessel was trying to violate its blockade of Iran.