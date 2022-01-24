Washington: The US State Department on Sunday issued a travel advisory warning Americans not to travel to Russia due to the mounting tensions on the border with Ukraine. Meanwhile, it also ordered the families of all American personnel at the US Embassy in Ukraine to leave the country amid heightened fears of a Russian invasion. The move came amid rising tensions about Russia’s military buildup on the Ukraine border that were not eased during talks Friday between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Geneva.Also Read - Does a Balanced Meal Really Exist? Nutritionist Explains How to Actually Create it

Issuing a statement, the State Department said, "Do not travel to Russia due to ongoing tension along the border with Ukraine," adding Americans could also face "harassment" and that the embassy would have "limited ability to assist US citizens." The State Department particularly moved to dissuade US citizens from traveling to the Russia-Ukraine border region, saying "the situation along the border is unpredictable and there is heightened tension," due to a Russian troop build-up and military exercises in the area.

“On January 23, 2022, the Department of State authorized the voluntary departure of US direct-hire employees and ordered the departure of eligible family members from Embassy Kyiv due to the continued threat of Russian military action. US citizens in Ukraine should consider departing now using commercial or other privately available transportation options,” the State Department said in an advisory on Sunday.

This advisory said Russia is planning significant military action against Ukraine.

The US State Department noted recent reports that Russia was planning significant military action against Ukraine. However, the Russian Foreign Ministry has accused NATO countries of escalating tensions around Ukraine with disinformation.

“The security conditions, particularly along Ukraine’s borders, in Russia-occupied Crimea, and in Russia-controlled eastern Ukraine, are unpredictable and can deteriorate with little notice. Demonstrations, which have turned violent at times, regularly occur throughout Ukraine, including in Kyiv.”

The State Department said that US citizens in Ukraine should be aware that Russian military action anywhere in Ukraine would severely impact the US Embassy’s ability to provide consular services, including assistance to U.S. citizens in departing Ukraine.”

The State Department has urged American citizens not to take trips to the country amid “tension” along the border with Ukraine. “Do not travel to Ukraine due to the increased threats of Russian military action and COVID-19. Exercise increased caution in Ukraine due to crime and civil unrest. Some areas have increased risk. Read the entire Travel Advisory.”

This advisory comes as several countries, led by the US, have accused Russia of amassing troops near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for an invasion. Moscow has said that it has no intention of invading Ukraine while stressing that it has the right to move forces within its own territory