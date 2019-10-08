New Delhi: The leader of al-Qaida in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), Asim Umar, was killed in a joint US-Afghan operation in September, Afghan officials confirmed on October 8. According to reports, Umar was killed along with six other members in southern Helmand Province in September.

According to reports, Umar was appointed the boss of the Indian Subcontinent by Ayman al-Zawahiri, who replaced Osama bin Laden. It is believed that he might have met Osama before joining the terror group in 2007. Under his leadership, jihad was brought to Pakistan, India, Myanmar and Bangladesh.

1/2: BREAKING: #NDS can now confirm the death of Asim Omar, leader of #Al_Qaeda in the #Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), in a joint US-Afghan raid on a Taliban compound in Musa Qala district of Helmand province on Sep. 23. pic.twitter.com/sFKi38M6MC — NDS Afghanistan (@NDSAfghanistan) October 8, 2019

Asim Umar was born between 1974-76 in Uttar Pradesh, India. He attended the Darul Uloom Deoband seminary, before leaving India and moving to Pakistan in the late 1990s.

According to reports, the raid in which Asim Omar was killed took place between September 22-23.

Al-Qaida is listed as a terrorist organisation by the UN, US, Canada, India and Pakistan.

It is affiliated closely with the main al-Qaida group – and has claimed a number of terror attacks. Umar’s group reportedly claimed it was behind an attempt to hijack a Pakistani warship in Karachi. It also claimed the murder of five bloggers and a doctor in Bangladesh.

And most recently, the group this year claimed responsibility for the killing of an LGBT activist in Bangladesh.

Al-Qaida first emerged in the late 1980s. Bin Laden left Afghanistan in 1986, but then returned in 1996 to run military training camps for thousands seeking to wage jihad.

US special forces killed bin Laden in 2011, and also this year killed his son – and suspected eventual heir – Hamza.