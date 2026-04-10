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US Air Force Jet nears Nur Khan base in Pakistan before talks; Is it a military build-up?

US Air Force Jet nears Nur Khan base in Pakistan before talks; Is it a military build-up?

In the run-up to the Islamabad talks, a US Air Force transport aircraft carrying the marking “Charleston” was seen moving towards Nur Khan base on Friday (April 10).

A transport aircraft named 'Charleston' was seen flying to the Nur Khan base

Ahead of the talks in Islamabad, a US Air Force transport aircraft with ‘Charleston’ written on its tail was seen moving towards the Nur Khan base in Pakistan on Friday. This comes just as preparations for the peace talks between the US and Iran are set to take place.

The planned US-Iran talks in Pakistan remain clouded in uncertainty, as there is still no word on when negotiators will arrive, with both sides trading blame over violations of the fragile truce. While US President Donald Trump has voiced displeasure at Iran’s handling of the Strait of Hormuz, Tehran has reacted angrily to Israeli attacks in Lebanon.

Leadership at the talks

While US Vice President JD Vance will lead the American team along with special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. Meanwhile, Iran has not officially announced the composition of its delegation.

The mediation process hit another hurdle as Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif slammed Israel’s strikes on Lebanon in a now-deleted post, calling it a “cancerous state” and “a curse for humanity.”

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The Israeli prime minister’s office called the remarks outrageous, saying, “This is not a statement that can be tolerated from any government, especially not from one that claims to be a neutral arbiter for peace.” Pakistan does not formally recognise Israel, a fact that could complicate its role as a mediator, and has insisted the ceasefire includes Lebanon.

Islamabad, nevertheless, remains prepared for the high-stakes talks, which reports say will cover several sensitive points, including Iran’s nuclear enrichment and the free flow of trade through the critical Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, the government has kept its cards close to its chest without confirming the venue, but the Serena Hotel has asked its guests to clear out.

The US’s reported 15-point plan centres on curbing Iran’s enriched uranium programme and reopening the Strait of Hormuz. Iran, however, has countered with a 10-point proposal seeking control of the strait, transit tolls, a halt to regional conflicts, and sanctions relief.

Current situation in West Asia

A two-week ceasefire began around April 7, aiming to pause hostilities between the United States and Iran. The ceasefire was announced following intense conflict in West Asia. The truce focuses on halting direct air strikes and easing tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, though it remains fragile, with continued Israeli actions in Lebanon.

Israel has launched massive strikes on Beirut and southern Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah. While Iran considers Lebanon part of the ceasefire, the US and Israel maintain that the truce only applies to direct US-Iran hostilities.

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