Washington: US regulators have authorized the experimental drug remdesivir for emergency use against COVID-19, President Donald Trump announced on Friday.

The Food and Drug Administration acted after preliminary results from a government-sponsored study showed that Gilead Sciences's remdesivir shortened the time to recovery by 31 per cent, or about four days on average, for hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

President Donald Trump announced the FDA's action at the White House.

Those given the drug were able to leave the hospital in 11 days on average versus 15 days for the comparison group.

The drug also might be reducing deaths, although that’s not certain from the partial results revealed so far.

The National Institutes of Health’s Anthony Fauci said the drug would become a new standard of care for severely ill COVID-19 patients like those in this study.

Gilead has said it would donate its currently available stock of the drug and is ramping up production to make more.

Notably, Remdesivir was originally developed to treat Ebola, and is designed to interfere with the way a virus reproduces, thereby stopping it from multiplying inside the body.

It has been shown to successfully block SARS-CoV-2 from replicating in vitro, and had activity against other coronavirus infections like severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS), and COVID-19 in animal studies.

However, the maker of the drug has warned that remdesivir has not yet been licensed or approved anywhere globally and has not yet been demonstrated to be safe or effective for the treatment of COVID-19.

