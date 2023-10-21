US And UK ‘Concerned’ With India’s Move To Reduce Canadian Diplomatic Staff

Washington has said it took Canada's allegations seriously and, along with London, urged India to cooperate with Canada in the murder probe even as Western powers have been reluctant to openly condemn India.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in a bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the G20 Summit in New Delhi, India on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that Canada wasn't looking to escalate tensions, but asked India on Tuesday, Sept. 19, to take the killing of a Sikh activist seriously after India called accusations that the Indian government may have been involved absurd.(Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)

New Delhi: The United States and Britain on Friday urged New Delhi not to insist on Canada’s reducing its diplomatic presence in India and to cooperate in the ongoing Canadian investigation. It expressed concern after Ottawa pulled out 41 diplomats amid a dispute over the murder of a Sikh separatist. “We do not agree with the decisions taken by the Indian government that have resulted in a number of Canadian diplomats departing India,” the UK foreign ministry said.

We are concerned by the departure of Canadian diplomats from India, in response to the Indian government’s demand of Canada to significantly reduce its diplomatic presence in India. Resolving differences requires diplomats on the ground. We have urged the Indian government not to insist upon a reduction in Canada’s diplomatic presence and to cooperate in the ongoing Canadian investigation. We expect India to uphold its obligations under the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, including with respect to privileges and immunities enjoyed by accredited members of Canada’s diplomatic mission: US Department of State

Indian diaspora in Canada

New Delhi causing 41 Canadian diplomats to leave India has led to misery for millions of people with ties to India, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said. “It…has very real impacts on the millions of people who travel back and forth between India, as students, as family members, for weddings, for businesses, for the growing trade ties between our countries,” Trudeau said.

The expelling of diplomats is “making it unbelievably difficult [for] millions of Canadians who trace their origins to the Indian subcontinent.”

The diplomats had little choice but to get out as India said it would revoke their diplomatic immunity, so 41 diplomats and 42 dependents were pulled from the country this week.

Canada has a large Indian diaspora, with about 1.3 million of Indian heritage, according to the Government of Canada website.

The number of Indians immigrating to Canada has more than tripled since 2013, to 118,095 in 2022, from 32,828, according to Forbes. As of September, there were about 320,000 Indian students in Canada.

