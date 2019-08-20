The US has announced an additional amount of $125 million in humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, aimed at meeting the needs of internally displaced persons, conflict and flood-affected communities, and Afghan returnees, the American Embassy in Kabul said on Tuesday.

By this aid, the total US funding in this fiscal year to the Afghan humanitarian response reaches nearly $190 million, reports TOLO News.

The amount will support life-saving activities that provide emergency food, nutrition, clean drinking water, sanitation and hygiene, emergency health, disaster preparedness and risk reduction, shelter, protection, humanitarian coordination and logistics, and non-food items and relief commodities, the embassy said in a statement

The US has urged countries to make or increase their contributions to the UN humanitarian appeal for Afghanistan, which is currently only 27 per cent funded, it said.

Washington remains committed to supporting the most vulnerable Afghans and stands with the people in their dedication to helping create an Afghanistan in which all its citizens have the opportunity to live in peace and dignity, the statement added.