US approves USD 15 Billion defense deals with Israel and Saudi Arabia: Apache helicopters, Patriot missiles and rising middle east tensions explained

The United States has approved over $15 billion in arms sales to Israel and Saudi Arabia, strengthening regional defense ties amid rising Middle East tensions and global security concerns.

The United States confirmed approved weapons sales to Israel and Saudi Arabia totaling over $15.67 billion on Friday, sending signals that both of Washington’s closest allies in the Middle East will be able to count on further military support as tensions continue to run high across the region.

A State Department notification to Congress confirmed Israel will receive $6.67 billion worth of military hardware while a separate approval will see Saudi Arabia purchase $9 billion in defense equipment.

The State Department news release emphasized the defense sales are merely “notifications” to Congress, not formal requests to sell. Both requests still require lawmakers to approve them but could be finalized in the coming years pending authorization.

What is Israel Buying?

Under the arms deal, Israel will acquire 30 AH-64E Apache attack helicopters, 3,250 Joint Light Tactical Vehicles, armored personnel carrier power packs, and light utility helicopters.

“The sale of these defensive articles will enhance Israel’s capability to defend itself from current and future threats and will not alter the military balance in the region,” a senior U.S. defense official told reporters on Friday.

Saudi Arabia Purchase Includes Patriot Missiles

Saudi Arabia’s $9 billion package includes “PATRIOT Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) interceptor missiles, fire control and communications equipment, integrate-remedy-program (IRP), support equipment, training, and logistical support services.”

“In total, the proposed sale includes 730 PATRIOT PAC-3 missiles, 217 missile launchers, 7 fire control and communications stations, interfaces, IRP, testing equipment, and other related support equipment,” according to the State Department’s announcement. “Additionally, Riyadh will receive training for military personnel in Saudi Arabia and the United States and logistical support services.”

“As tensions continue to rise in the Middle East, this sale will reinforce Saudi Arabia’s capability to deter regional threats and contribute to interoperability with U.S. forces and regional partners,” the release added.

Heightened Tensions Likely Prompted New Sales Approvals

Observers have pointed to several factors that could have led to the expedited approvals for both countries’ requests. Iran and fears of possible military action have loomed over Washington in recent months even as the Israel-Hamas war has de-escalated towards a ceasefire.

Congressional Democrats and Republicans have had similar fears about the potential for escalation and put pressure on the Biden administration to ensure that partners like Saudi Arabia and Israel could maintain strong defenses.

While officials cautioned that the sales do not substantially shift the military balance in the region, critics argue that such a high volume of weapons coming into the Middle East could spur an arms race that only serves to increase tensions.

