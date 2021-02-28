Washington: The United States authorised Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use on Saturday, adding a third vaccine to the US arsenal to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Johnson & Johnson’s (J&J) vaccine is the first single-dose COVID-19 vaccine available in the US. Also Read - Coronavirus Vaccine: Govt Caps Price Per Dose At Rs 250 For Private Hospitals. Complete Details Here

US President Joe Biden said the approval of Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot coronavirus vaccine is “exciting news” but warned Americans against letting their guard down as the situation could deteriorate. Also Read - China Approves 2 More Homegrown Coronavirus Vaccines, Taking Total to 4

“This is exciting news for all Americans and an encouraging development in our efforts to bring an end to the crisis,” Biden said in a Saturday statement.

“But I want to be clear: this fight is far from over. Though we celebrate today’s news, I urge all Americans — keep washing your hands, stay socially distanced, and keep wearing masks. As I have said many times, things are still likely to get worse again as new variants spread, and the current improvement could reverse,” he added.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the nation’s third coronavirus vaccine. The official emergency use authorisation for Johnson & Johnson’s (J&J) single-dose vaccine comes after an FDA advisory panel voted 22-0 to recommend authorization on Friday.

The United States has reported more than 28.5 million Covid-19 cases and over 511,000 deaths.

The vaccine, made by Janssen, J&J’s vaccine arm, is safe and effective, and it’s considered flexible. It’s a single dose, and it doesn’t require special storage.

The vaccine is authorized for people ages 18 and older.

“We need a vaccine that can be quickly mass-produced,” Dr Greg Poland, head of the Mayo Clinic’s Vaccine Research Group, said Friday. “We’d want to see a reasonable duration of efficacy and protection.

“The Janssen vaccine candidate checks nearly all the boxes.”

The vaccine was tested in more than 44,000 people in the US, South Africa, and Latin America. Globally, it was 66.1 percent effective against moderate to severe/critical Covid-19 at least four weeks after vaccination, according to an FDA analysis.

(With inputs from ANI)