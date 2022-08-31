Washington: The US Army has grounded its fleet of about 400 Chinook cargo helicopters after fuel leaks caused a “small number” of engine fires. The US Army Materiel Command made the decision to ground the fleet out of an abundance of caution while they inspect over 70 helicopters that contain a part suspected to be linked to the problem, as per a Wall Street Journal report.Also Read - US Army Trainers Using Lessons Learned From Russia-Ukraine War With Eye on ‘Future Fights’

Army spokeswoman Cynthia Smith said the Army has identified the cause of the leaks and is working to resolve the problem. Smith said that some aircraft may not requires the fix, so they may be able to return to flight soon.

The fleet was grounded during the past weekend. Smith said there were no injuries or deaths associated with the fires but the Army temporarily grounded the fleet out of an abundance of caution.

The Chinook is a heavy-lift utility helicopter that is used by both regular and special Army forces, ferrying more than four dozen troops or cargo. It is used to transport troops and equipment, and was a familiar sight in the Afghanistan and Iraq wars. It has been a staple of the Army’s helicopter fleet for six decades. The Chinook is made by the aerospace company Boeing.