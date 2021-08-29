Kabul: Citing ‘specific, credible threats, the US Embassy in Kabul has asked its citizens to leave the Hamid Karzai airport area immediately. The US Embassy cited three areas —Abbey Gate, East Gate, or North Gate of particular concern in its advisory.Also Read - Days After Kabul Blasts, US Says Drone Strike Killed Two 'High Profile' ISIS Targets In Afghanistan

“Due to a specific, credible threat, all US citizens in the vicinity of Kabul airport, including South (Airport Circle), new Ministry of the Interior and gate near Panjshir Petrol station should leave the airport area immediately,” the US Embassy in Kabul said in a security alert. Also Read - Killed The Target: US Launches Airstrike on ISIS-K 'Planner' in Afghanistan to Retaliate For Kabul Bombings

The Embassy has also asked its citizens to avoid travelling to Taliban-controlled nations owing to security reasons. Also Read - EAM S Jaishankar, US Secretary Antony Blinken Discuss Afghanistan on Call | Breaking News Highlights

Speaking to reporters, a senior US official confirmed that the United States was tracking a ‘specific and “credible threat at the airport from the Islamic State affiliate in Afghanistan, which has carried out dozens of attacks in recent years, many targeting ethnic minorities and other civilians.

Notably, the US government has been warning about potential security threats at the airport, and access to the airport has been adjusted accordingly, with some gates temporarily closed.

US warns of 'specific, credible threat' near Kabul

airport, asks its citizens to leave the airport area immediately pic.twitter.com/jptu8vZUhj — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2021

Earlier, the British and Australian governments issued similar warnings, with Australian officials describing “an ongoing and very high threat of terrorist attack.”

Marise Payne, Australia’s Foreign Minister, said at a news conference Thursday that the Taliban will allow Australian citizens and visa holders to leave safely but added, “Our travel advice remains: You should not come to Hamid Karzai airport because it is not safe to do so, and if you are in Kabul, you should shelter in place, move to a safe location and await further advice.”

(With Agency Inputs)