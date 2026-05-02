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US at war with Iran because we cant let lunatics have nukes: Donald Trump

US at war with Iran because we can’t let ‘lunatics’ have nukes: Donald Trump

Speaking at an event in Florida on Friday, Trump remarked: "If we hadn't done this, they would possess nuclear weapons, and Israel, the Middle East, and Europe would be devastated."

Trump had issued a major statement regarding Iran.

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump has stated that he would not allow Iran to acquire nuclear weapons under any circumstances, as this poses a grave threat to the security of the entire world. It is for this very reason that the United States was compelled to engage in conflict against Iran.

Speaking at an event in Florida on Friday, Trump remarked: “If we hadn’t done this, they would possess nuclear weapons, and Israel, the Middle East, and Europe would be devastated. We cannot allow nuclear weapons to fall into the hands of such lunatics.”

US successfully saved Middle East from nuclear threat: Trump

He asserted that the United States has successfully saved the Middle East from a nuclear threat. Trump also confirmed that he has once again rejected an offer from Iran aimed at averting war. Prior to this, Iran had submitted proposals on April 26 and 27, both of which were subsequently rejected by him.

According to a White House official, Iran’s latest proposal made no mention of the nuclear issue—a fact that has left Trump displeased.

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Strait of Hormuz Should Be Reopened Immediately: Iran

Conversely, Iran maintains that the Strait of Hormuz should be reopened immediately, with negotiations regarding the nuclear issue to follow at a later stage. Trump, however, insists that both matters must be addressed simultaneously. The President has previously stated that Iran must surrender its stockpile of enriched uranium before it can come to the negotiating table.

Iran’s New Peace Proposal

Iran has sent a new proposal for an agreement to the United States. This is being regarded as a significant proposal from Iran regarding a potential deal, as it was dispatched following consultations with Russia, Oman, and Pakistan. The proposal for this agreement was conveyed to the US through the mediation of Pakistan. On the US side, the final decision regarding this proposal will be taken by President Donald Trump.

Transmitted to US via Pakistan

According to an Iranian news agency, this proposal was transmitted to the US via Pakistani intermediaries. The proposal includes suggestions for the complete reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and for holding negotiations regarding the issue of nuclear weapons. Under the framework of the ongoing diplomatic efforts, this is being considered Iran’s final proposal.

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