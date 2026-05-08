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US attacks Iranian ships trying to break blockade, preventing them from going to Hormuz

US attacks Iranian ships trying to break blockade, preventing them from going to Hormuz

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a post on X that the US Army has attacked two empty oil tankers bearing the flag of Iran.

(Image: Video grab/@CENTCOM)

New Delhi: The whole world is hoping and waiting for the cessation of hostilities between the US and Iran, for which Washington has sent a ceasefire proposal to Tehran. Amidst this, the US Navy has taken such a step, which can destroy these hopes of peace. The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a post on X that the US Army has attacked two empty oil tankers bearing the flag of Iran. The army says that these tankers were trying to violate the ongoing US blockade.

The command also said that a third Iranian-flagged ship was also disabled on Wednesday. “These three ships are no longer heading towards Iran,” the Central Command (CENTCOM) said. At the same time, the Iranian army has also released a video of the missile firing on the American warship on Wednesday, in which Iran claims that the American ship had to flee from there after the missile fire.

What else did CENTCOM say?

CENTCOM further informed that the US forces also disabled the Iranian-flagged ship M/T Hasna on May 6, when it was trying to go to an Iranian port in the Gulf of Oman. An F/A-18 Super Hornet aircraft flying from USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) fired several rounds from its 20mm cannon, rendering the tanker’s rudder bereft of oil and leaving it useless. He also said that the three ships are no longer heading towards Iran.

US Navy Commits To Enforcing Naval Blockade

“U.S. forces in the Middle East are committed to fully enforcing the blockade of ships to and from Iran,” said CENTCOM Commander Admiral Brad Cooper. He added, “Our highly trained men and women in uniform are doing an incredible job.” To ensure compliance, CENTCOM forces have intercepted many merchant vessels and diverted more than 50 vessels.

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