Washington: US President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced that America will ban all Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia’s economy in retaliation for Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. Biden, however, acknowledged the will bring costs to Americans, particularly at the gas pump. “We will not be part of subsidizing Putin’s war,” Biden said, calling the new action a “powerful blow” against Russia’s ability to fund the ongoing offensive.Also Read - Not Pressing For NATO Membership As Alliance Afraid Of Confrontation With Russia, Says Zelenskyy

He warned that Americans will see rising prices, saying, “Defending freedom is going to cost.” Also Read - After US, Now EU Plans Two-Third Cut In Russian Gas Imports Over Ukraine War: Report

The move came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged US and Western officials to cut off the imports from Russia. Energy exports have kept a steady stream of cash flowing to Russia despite otherwise severe restrictions on its financial sector. Also Read - Energy Major Shell To Stop Buying Russian Crude Oil Over Moscow's Invasion Of Ukraine

The announcement marked the latest Biden attempt at cutting off Russia from much of the global economy and ensuring that the Ukraine invasion is a strategic loss President Vladimir Putin, even if he manages to seize territory, reported Associated Press. “Ukraine will never be a victory for Putin,” Biden said.

Some of the likely consequences of US’ ban On Russian Oil

Record Prices

Russia is the world’s biggest exporter of crude and oil products combined, at around 7 million barrels per day, which is about 7% of global supply. Such a ban could further give a forward push to already sky-high fuel.

Other western governments have not directly sanctioned Russia’s energy sector but some customers including Shell an BP, are already shunning its oil to avoid becoming entangled in legal troubles later.

JP Morgan predicts oil could hit a record USD 185 a barrel by the end of 2022 if disruption to Russian exports lasts that long, although along with most analysts polled by Reuters the bank expects a yearly average price below Rs 100, reported news agency Reuters.

Inflationary Shock

With natural gas prices hitting all-time highs, the rising cost of energy is expected to push inflation above 7% across world. As a rule of thumb, every 10% rise in the oil price in euro terms increases euro zone inflation by 0.1 to 0.2 percentage point. Since Jan 1, Brent crude is up around 80% in euros. In the U.S., every $10 per barrel rise in oil prices increases inflation by 0.2 percentage point, according to Reuters report.

Apart from being a major oil and gas supplier, Russia is also the world’s largest exporter of grains and fertilisers, and a top producer of minerals like palladium, nickel, coal and steel. The bid cash strip the Russian economy could hit a wide range of industries and add to global food security fears.