US bombs Iranian military bases, Iran retaliates by launching drone and missile attacks on Kuwait

The US military stated that the decision to launch these attacks was made after Iran shot down an American drone.

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(Image: Al Jazeera)

New Delhi: Tensions between the United States and Iran have escalated once again. Today, the US military announced that it has carried out airstrikes on Iranian radar and drone bases. The US military stated that the decision to launch these attacks was made after Iran shot down an American drone. Following the US strikes, Iran launched a retaliatory attack on Kuwait. Kuwait has confirmed the Iranian attacks.

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US Military Statement

According to a report by the Associated Press (AP), the US military’s Central Command (CENTCOM) stated that it conducted strikes on Saturday and Sunday in the vicinity of the city of Goruk and on Qeshm Island in Iran. Central Command stated, “These planned and deliberate actions were taken in response to Iran’s aggressive activities, which included the shooting down of a US MQ-1 drone flying in international airspace. US fighter jets immediately launched a retaliatory strike, destroying Iranian air defense systems, a ground control station, and two one-way attack drones that posed a clear threat to vessels transiting through regional waters.”

Kuwait’s Response to the Attacks

Kuwait reported that its air defense systems opened fire early Monday morning to intercept incoming drones and missiles. At approximately the same time, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard announced that it had responded to a US attack—though it did not specify the location of its strike—likely referring to the attack launched against Kuwait. In a statement released by the state-run news agency IRNA, the Guard stated that US forces had targeted a telecommunications tower.

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Iranian State TV Mocks Trump

Later, Iranian state television aired footage of a missile launch, which included a close-up shot of a sticker affixed to the exterior of the missile. This sticker featured an image of an injured U.S. President Donald Trump superimposed on a “closed” strait, with the caption reading: “Until the last American soldier leaves this region.”