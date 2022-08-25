Damascus: The US Air Force has bombed new positions manned by militias loyal to Iran in Syria for the second time in 24 hours on Thursday. The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the new airstrikes targeting posts in the countryside of Deir al-Zour resulted in the killing of three Iran-backed militia fighters. In its report, the US Central Command said there were two or three dead and the bombings were a response to coordinated militia rocket attacks on two American Army facilities in the region shortly before.Also Read - Give Me Scholarship to Study In India: Afghan Girl Writes To PM Modi About Visa Unavailability

On Wednesday, the US Air Force attacked positions also in Deir al-Zour which are manned by a group made up of Shia fighters from Afghanistan. The Observatory said six people were killed in Wednesday’s strikes. “The strike was necessary to protect and defend US personnel in Syria, which had been the targets of several recent attacks by Iran-backed militia groups,” top Pentagon official Colin Kahl said Wednesday in Washington. “The US soldiers were fired on several times by the militias,” he added. Also Read - Gotabaya Rajapaksa Applies For US Citizenship; To Return To Colombo First On August 25

“This operation is a demonstration (that) the US will not hesitate to defend itself against Iranian and Iran-backed aggression when it occurs,” Kahl said. US forces deployed in Syria in 2015 to help their allies, especially the Syrian Kurds, in their fight against the Islamic State terror group. Also Read - Check Out World's Skinniest Skyscraper: Manhattan's Steinway Tower That 'Sways' When Wind Blows

(This is an IANS copy)