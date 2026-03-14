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US boosts middle east military presence with 5,000 more Marines and Sailors amid escalating Iran tensions

US boosts middle east military presence with 5,000 more Marines and Sailors amid escalating Iran tensions

The United States has deployed 5,000 additional Marines and sailors to the Middle East as tensions with Iran escalate, raising concerns over regional security and possible wider conflict.

US Marines Deployment

The U.S. is sending approximately 5,000 more Marines and sailors to the Middle East as tensions between the U.S. and Iran continue to escalate. This is part of the largest U.S. military buildup in the region in years.

CENTCOM Requested Troop Deployment From Pentagon

We are increasing our presence there so we have the necessary assets to rapidly respond if the situation requires,” Pentagon spokesperson Lauren King told reporters on Wednesday.

CENTCOM has requested the deployment of approximately 5,000 Marines and sailors to the Middle East to supplement current troop levels there.

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Sending More US Troops To Middle East Amid Iran Conflict

These forces are expected to join U.S. naval forces and amphibious ships currently en route to the Middle East. In addition to Marines, troops from an infantry battalion, artillery, and fighter aerial batteries are also expected to be deployed.

“This initial force, part of a Marine Expeditionary Unit, includes several thousand Marines and sailors as well as amphibious ships that can be used for combat missions, evacuations, humanitarian aid and disaster relief.”

“These ships will join other naval forces already headed” to the region,” said King.

Troops will Help Enforce Iran-related Missions

The additional troops will help enforce Iran-related missions in the Middle East,” Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman told reporters.

Tensions Escalate in Middle East

Iran has increasingly threatened international shipping in the Gulf of Oman after military strikes last week by the United States eliminated Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.

Heightened tensions have also come amid Iran’s ballistic missile attack on U.S. forces in Iraq earlier this month.

The U.S. responded to Iran’s attack with military strikes of its own on Iranian military bases last week.

Five New Roles for the Troops Heading to the Middle East

Troops deployed to the Middle East will have multiple mission capabilities, including:

Readying American embassies

Assisting with civilian evacuations

Securing entry and exit points throughout the region

“A significant number” of Marines and sailors from the 26th MEU are currently deployed overseas and available for contingency missions, he added.

This means they could be sent to hotspots or crisis regions at a moment’s notice. Units within the MEU can operate on their own if needed.”

What’s the Purpose of the Troops Heading to Conflict Zones?

Typically, these units serve as America’s contingency force; if tension arises in a region, these troops can be deployed quickly to help with diplomatic readiness, evacuate citizens, and ensure stability,” King explained.

Where are US Troops Currently Deployed?

There are currently about 5,000 U.S. troops in Iraq and Syria. The troops deployed from the 26th MEU will join naval ships already en route to the Middle East.

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