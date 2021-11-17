Washington: Top infectious diseases public official in the United States Dr. Anthony Fauci on Tuesday said that it is possible for COVID-19 to be reduced to an endemic illness from the current health emergency next year if the country ramps up its vaccination rates and those already immunized take booster shots. During an interview at the Reuters Total Health conference, Fauci said that booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccines are vital for reaching that point.Also Read - Tested Positive For Covid? Study Shows a Higher Risk of Mental Illness. Details Here.

Fauci said, “To me, if you want to get to endemic, you have got to get the level of infection so low that it does not have an impact on society, on your life, on your economy. People will still get infected. People might still get hospitalized, but the level would be so low that we don’t think about it all the time and it doesn’t influence what we do.” To get there, he said, would take a lot more people rolling up their sleeves for initial COVID-19 shots and boosters. Also Read - India's Number of Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19 Surpasses Partially Jabbed

So far, over 70% of adults in the US are fully vaccinated and according to Fauci if a lot more Americans take the vaccines, and if the country makes boosters available for everyone, then it could get control of the virus by the spring of 2022. Also Read - Turkey Updates Quarantine Guidelines For Vaccinated Travellers From India, Nepal | Deets Here

Booster shots are currently available – at least six months after completing prior vaccination – to the immunocompromised, those 65 and older and other people at high risk of severe disease or frequent exposure to the virus through their jobs or living situations. Some states and New York City have expanded booster availability ahead of federal recommendations.

“Look what other countries are doing now about adopting a booster campaign virtually for everybody. I think if we do that, and we do it in earnest, I think by the spring we can have pretty good control of this,” Fauci said.

Disagreeing with people’s opinion that it is time to start learning to live with the virus, Fauci said, “You could control it at 50,000 cases a day. To me, that’s not good control, and that’s not endemicity that I would accept.”

“I don’t want to sit back when we have 70,000 to 85,000 new infections a day and say, ‘Oh, well, we can’t do any better than that. Let’s live with that.’ Sorry, that’s not where we want to be,” he said.

“For me, endemicity means a lot more people get vaccinated, a lot more people get boosted, and although you don’t eliminate or eradicate it, that infection is not dominating your life,” he said.

Fauci further added that it is clear that boosters can increase antibodies to a protective level. And while it is too soon to say whether those antibodies will eventually wane, there is a reasonably good chance that booster doses will result in “affinity maturation” – a process in which the booster fine-tunes the immune response, increasing its power and durability. “This is a brand new virus,” he said. “We can’t predict.”