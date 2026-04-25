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US can no longer be trusted: French President Macrons hard-hitting rebuttal to Trumps rebuke of Europe and NATO

‘US can no longer be trusted’: French President Macron’s hard-hitting rebuttal to Trump’s rebuke of Europe and NATO

Speaking at an event in Athens, French President Macron shared his views on global politics. He noted that, in the current era, uncertainty within traditional military alliances is on the rise.

Over the issue of Greenland, Europe and the United States appeared to be at loggerheads.

New Delhi: The military partnership and trust established between Europe and the United States following the Second World War are now beginning to falter. On Thursday, adopting a sharp stance toward the Trump administration, French President Macron stated that the United States can no longer be considered a reliable ally. Macron’s statement comes just days after an email was leaked from the Pentagon. This email proposed measures to punish NATO nations that refused to join the U.S. in a potential war with Iran.

Macron Criticises US

Speaking at an event in Athens, French President Macron shared his views on global politics. He noted that, in the current era, uncertainty within traditional military alliances is on the rise. Consequently, Europe now needs to stand firmly on its own feet in the military sphere. He remarked, “Everyone is observing how the number one power—the United States—appears. It may be an ally to certain nations, but it is not entirely reliable. No one is fully convinced that the United States is a trustworthy ally.”

An Opportunity for Europe: Macron

Macron, who has consistently advocated for making European nations militarily self-reliant, described the current global situation as an opportunity for Europe to re-establish itself on the world stage. Macron asserted that the current geopolitical landscape has exposed the vulnerabilities within global security relationships. Such circumstances, he argued, present an opportunity for the European Union to once again assert its position globally.

When Trump Rebuked NATO

Macron’s statement stems from decisions made during Donald Trump’s presidency in the United States. During his first term, Trump urged NATO member nations to increase their spending on defense. While some nations initially raised questions regarding this demand, they eventually acceded to it.

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Now, having entered his second term, Trump has taken European nations to task right from the outset. First, he delivered a scathing rebuke to NATO members regarding their defense spending. Subsequently, he also flatly refused to provide assistance to Ukraine. At one point, it appeared as though Trump was openly advocating for Russia.

Zelenskyy Rebuked

When Zelenskyy visited the White House to seek assistance, Trump humiliated him in front of the entire world. This came as a major shock to European nations. Subsequently, Trump demanded that the remaining NATO member states bear the cost of the weaponry being supplied to Ukraine. Surprisingly, these nations agreed to do even this. Yet, Trump did not stop there; he summoned various European heads of state for a group photograph—an occasion where he positioned himself not merely as an ally, but as the undisputed leader.

Trump Called European Leaders ‘Cowards’

Over the issue of Greenland, Europe and the United States appeared to be at loggerheads. When French President Macron sent private messages to Trump, the latter chose to make them public. The conflict with Iran completely altered the geopolitical landscape. Trump called upon European nations to join in reopening the Strait of Hormuz; however, countries—including France, Britain, and Germany—flatly refused to do so. Enraged by this refusal, Trump launched personal attacks against these leaders, going so far as to label European nations as cowards.

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