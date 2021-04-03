Washington: One officer died and another was injured after a man rammed a vehicle into a police barricade outside the Capitol building. The White House flag was lowered to half-staff to commemorate the death of William “Billy” Evans, who was an 18-year US Capitol Police veteran. US President Joe Biden reacted to the incident saying he and first lady Jill Biden are heartbroken. “Jill and I were heartbroken to learn of the violent attack at a security checkpoint on the US Capitol grounds, which killed Officer William Evans of the US Capitol Police, and left a fellow officer fighting for his life,” Biden said. Also Read - US Capitol Complex On Lockdown After Car Rams Barricade, Suspect In Custody

“We send our heartfelt condolences to Officer Evans’ family, and everyone grieving his loss. We know what a difficult time this has been for the Capitol, everyone who works there, and those who protect it,” the President said. Meanwhile, US Vice President Kamala Harris also expressed gratitude towards Capitol Police and mourned the death of Officer William Evans.

The Capitol was on security lockdown, with no one allowed to enter or exit buildings, but they are allowed to move within the campus of buildings.

Multiple news media reports have also identified the man who rammed a blue sedan vehicle into the North Barricade at the Capitol striking two officers and then exiting to charge at them with a knife has been identified. CNN quoted sources from the Federal and local law enforcement stating that suspect has been identified as Noah Green.

The news outlet quoted one federal source stating that Green was 25 years old from Indiana. Later the police said that lockdown was lifted and the USCP has “cleared the external security threat incident located at all of the Capitol Campus buildings, however the area around the crime scene will continue to be restricted and individuals should continue to follow police direction.”

In a tweet, the police department said the condition of the second officer was stable and non-threatening.

The officer who was killed today is the second to die in the line of duty this year. Capitol Police officer, Brian D. Sicknick, died a day after the Capitol riots on January 6 “due to injuries sustained while on duty,” the Capitol Police said in a statement. Two officers died by suicide after responding to the riot.

(With agency inputs)