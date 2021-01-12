New Delhi: Days after the US Capitol riot, two members of the US Congress have tested positive for the coronavirus. Some of the US lawmakers even accused the Republicans of refusing to wear masks and mocked those who did during a riot at the legislature last week. Also Read - No Sashtang Pranam, Only Namaste: This How You Will Now Offer Prayers in Gujarat Temples

Taking to Twitter, Democratic Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal said she had taken a test after being trapped in a secure room with fellow lawmakers, and that she had tested positive for coronavirus.

"Many Republicans still refused to take the bare minimum COVID-19 precaution and simply wear a damn mask in a crowded room during a pandemic — creating a superspreader event on top of a domestic terrorist attack," Jayapal, who is now self-isolating, said in a tweet.

She further stated in the tweet that the duration in the room was multiple hours and several Republicans not only cruelly refused to wear a mask but mocked colleagues and staff who offered them one.

Prior to this, Democratic congresswoman Bonnie Watson Coleman also said she had contracted the virus and that she believed she had been exposed to it during last week’s violence.

The development comes as the US is the world’s worst affected country in terms of coronavirus and some 375,000 people have died from it — with about 3,000 more dying every day.