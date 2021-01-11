Washington: A House resolution on Monday called on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke constitutional authority of the 25th Amendment and remove President Donald Trump from office, however, it was blocked by Republicans. Also Read - Union Minister Shripad Naik Injured in Road Accident; Wife, PA Killed

Democrats in the House are pushing Pence and the Cabinet to oust Trump. They say he is unfit for office after encouraging a protest march that turned into a mob that ransacked the US Capitol in a deadly siege.

Pence has given no indication he is ready to proceed on such a course, which would involve invoking the 25th Amendment to the Constitution, including a vote by a majority of the Cabinet to oust Trump before he leaves office on January 20. Democratic President-elect Joe Biden will be sworn in on that date.

With just days left in Trump’s presidency, the House also is preparing to impeach Trump this week. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is trying first to put pressure on Republicans to tell Trump it’s time to go.

Trump would face a single charge – “incitement of insurrection” – over the riot at the U.S. Capitol, according to a draft of the articles obtained by The Associated Press.

Lawmakers were set to introduce the legislation Monday, with voting mid-week.

(With inputs from AP)