New Delhi: Hours after the US Capitol riots, outgoing President Donald Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts have been banned for at least two weeks. Issuing a statement, Facebook said it is extending the block placed on outgoing US President Donald Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks. Also Read - Amid US Capitol Riot, Iraq Court Issues Arrest Warrant Against Trump For Killing of Iranian General Soleimani

“The shocking events of the last 24 hours clearly demonstrate that President Donald Trump intends to use his remaining time in office to undermine the peaceful and lawful transition of power to his elected successor, Joe Biden,” Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in the statement. Also Read - ‘Disgraceful Act’: Here’s How Global Political Leaders Reacted to US Capitol Riot That Left 4 Dead

Sharing a post on Facebook, Zuckerberg said his company believes the risks of allowing the President to continue to use his services during this period are simply too great. “Therefore, we are extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete,” Zuckerberg added. Also Read - Finally, President Donald Trump Concedes Defeat in US Elections as Congress Certifies Biden's Win

Facebook extends the block placed on outgoing US President Donald Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks. pic.twitter.com/i6pw6gxeqZ — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2021

Apart from facebook, Twitter also suspended Trump’s accounts after he continued to push conspiracy theories about the election. Twitter suspended Trump’s account for 12 hours and also blocked three of his tweets including a video of his address to his supporters.

Earlier in the day, the Congress certified that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be the next US president and vice-president. The development came hours after a stunned world saw unprecedented chaos and deadly violence when thousands of supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol building and sought to thwart the peaceful transfer of power.

The Electoral College votes were approved after both the Senate and the House of Representatives rejected objections raised by the Republicans to the votes in the states of Pennsylvania and Arizona.

Biden and Harris received 306 electoral votes, while Trump and Pence got 232. The counting of Vermont’s three electoral votes put Biden and Harris over the 270-threshold needed to win the presidency.

In the violence on Wednesday, four people died, including one woman who was shot by a police officer, amid protests and rioting on Capitol Hill that resulted in dozens of demonstrators being arrested, police said.

In a statement released just after the certification was finalised, Trump at long last acknowledged his election loss. He said that even though he disagrees with the outcome, “there will be an orderly transition on January 20th.”