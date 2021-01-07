

















Washington: A woman was shot dead inside the US Capitol as thousands of angry supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump on Wednesday launched an unprecedented attack at and clashed with police, resulting in multiple injuries and interrupting a constitutional process to affirm Joe Biden's victory in the November presidential election. Following the violence, Twitter blocked Donald Trump's account for at least 12 hours and removed three of his recent tweets "for repeated and severe violations of our Civic Integrity policy". While he initially encouraged his supporters to head to the Capitol, urged them to abide by the law and go back home after the violent clash.

"Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement," Trump tweeted an hour after protestors breached the security cordon. Meanwhile, President-elect Biden said he was shocked and sad to see the US "come to such a dark moment".

The incident happened shortly after the Democrats won both Georgia Senate seats with challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, confirming the party's control over US Senate.

Meanwhile, the Associated Press reported that the House has voted overwhelmingly to reject an objection to President-elect Joe Biden’s win in Arizona, joining the Senate in upholding the results of the election there.