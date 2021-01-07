Live Updates

    US Capitol Unrest LIVE: US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office was damaged during the riot at Capitol Hill in Washington DC. Trump supporters who stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday. Reports said that rioters shattered a big mirror in her office.

    US Capitol Unrest LIVE: Police say four people died as Trump supporters occupied the US Capitol in Washington DC. One woman was shot by the U.S. Capitol police as a mob tried to break through a barricaded door, and three died in medical emergencies, reports Associated Press.

    US Capitol Unrest LIVE: Meanwhile, a CNN report stated that US diplomats overseas were told to suspend all social media posts given the mob assault on Capitol Hill in Washington, tell three diplomatic sources. A step normally only taken during a terrorist attack or major natural disaster.

    US Capitol Unrest LIVE: Several of President Trump’s top aides, including national security adviser Robert O’Brien, are considering resigning in the wake of his response to a pro-Trump mob breaching the US Capitol today.

    US Capitol Unrest LIVE: A number of Republican leaders and Cabinet officials have said that they believe US President Donald Trump should be removed from office before January 20, reports CNN.

    US Capitol Unrest LIVE: White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Matthews resigns from the Trump Administration in response to today’s events, reports Fox News.

    US Capitol Unrest LIVE: After Twitter & Facebook, Instagram Too Blocks Trump’s Account

    US Capitol Unrest LIVE: PM Narendra Modi Condemns Capitol Violence

    US Capitol Unrest LIVE: Chuck Schumer, Senate minority leader, calls protesters ‘domestic terrorists’ who stormed US Capitol. Meanwhile, Utah Senator Mitt Romney said, “What happened today was an insurrection incited by the president of the United States.”

    US Capitol Unrest LIVE: In wake of violent protests at US Capitol, Stephanie Grisham, Chief of Staff for US First Lady Melania Trump, resigns.

Washington: A woman was shot dead inside the US Capitol as thousands of angry supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump on Wednesday launched an unprecedented attack at and clashed with police, resulting in multiple injuries and interrupting a constitutional process to affirm Joe Biden's victory in the November presidential election. Following the violence, Twitter blocked Donald Trump's account for at least 12 hours and removed three of his recent tweets "for repeated and severe violations of our Civic Integrity policy". While he initially encouraged his supporters to head to the Capitol, urged them to abide by the law and go back home after the violent clash.

"Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement," Trump tweeted an hour after protestors breached the security cordon. Meanwhile, President-elect Biden said he was shocked and sad to see the US "come to such a dark moment".

The incident happened shortly after the Democrats won both Georgia Senate seats with challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, confirming the party's control over US Senate.

Meanwhile, the Associated Press reported that the House has voted overwhelmingly to reject an objection to President-elect Joe Biden’s win in Arizona, joining the Senate in upholding the results of the election there.