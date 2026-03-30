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US, Israel carry out fresh airstrikes on Iran, hit petrochemical facility in Tabriz

US, Israel carry out fresh airstrikes on Iran, hit petrochemical facility in Tabriz

The IRGC alleged that these facilities are connected to American defence production, claiming they play a role in supporting US military industries.

US carries out fresh airstrike on Iran, hit petrochemical facility in Tabriz

Tabriz: The United States and Israel carried out fresh airstrikes on Iran and destroyed a petrochemical unit in Tabriz, Iranian state media, Press TV reported on Sunday. The development came after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed that it had targeted crucial industrial facilities in the Middle Eastern region, which included aluminium plants in the UAE and Bahrain, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting reported. The IRGC issued a statement and stated that its Aerospace and Naval forces carried out missile and drone attacks against what the force described as industries linked to the American military and aerospace sector. The targets named included the Emirates Global Aluminium (EMAL) facility in the United Arab Emirates and Aluminium Bahrain (Alba) in Bahrain.

What Did IRGC Say?

“The fighters of the Aerospace and Naval Forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, in a combined and targeted operation, effectively targeted two industries affiliated and related to the American military and aerospace industries in the region, including the Amal Aluminium Factory (EMAL) in the Emirates and the Alba Aluminium Factory (ALBA) in Bahrain, with missiles and drones,” the statement read, as quoted by IRIB.

IRGC Warns of Escalation ‘Beyond Any Level of Aggression’

The IRGC alleged that these facilities are connected to American defence production, claiming they play a role in supporting US military industries, and further stated that the strikes were conducted in response to what it described as attacks by “American-Zionist” forces on Iran’s industrial infrastructure.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps issued a warning that the retaliation would go “beyond any level of aggression”. The statement indicated the possibility of further escalations. The force could intensify its attacks on US economic and military assets.

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(with ANI inputs)

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