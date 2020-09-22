The United States Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had posted a guidance on its website on Friday, recommending the use of air purifiers in order to reduce airborne germs indoors to avoid COVID-19 from spreading, which has now been removed. Also Read - 'Mother's Body Organs For Sale': Kerala Woman Offers to Sell All Her Organs to Pay Medical Bills of Her Children

The agency on Monday retracted its warning saying that the recommendation was an error in draft posting.

"CDC is currently updating its recommendations regarding airborne transmission of SARS-CoV-2. Once this process has been completed, the update language will be posted," news agency Reuters quoted the CDC as saying.

There was no immediate response from the agency as to when the guidance will be updated.

The CDC had said that novel coronavirus could spread through airborne particles that can remain suspended in the air and travel beyond six feet.

At present, the agency’s guidance says the virus is mainly transmitted from person-to-person through respiratory droplets (aerosols) that can land in the mouth or nose of people nearby.

Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump took exception to comments from the CDC director, who said masks might be even more effective than a vaccine for the novel coronavirus that could be broadly rolled out in mid-2021.

That followed a New York Times report that guidance about novel coronavirus testing posted last month on the CDC’s website was not written by the agency’s scientists and was posted over their objections.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has not changed its policy on aerosol transmission of the coronavirus, it said on Monday.

The agency still believes the disease is primarily spread through droplets. However, that is more likely in enclosed crowded spaces with inadequate ventilation, aerosol transmission can occur, Reuters quoted Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO’s emergencies programme.