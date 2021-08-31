Kabul: Ending a 20-year war, the United States completed the withdrawal of its forces from conflict-wracked country Afghanistan. General Kenneth McKenzie, the head of the US Central Command, made the withdrawal announcement at a Pentagon news briefing. “I announce the completion of the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan and the end of the military mission to evacuate American citizens and Afghans… The last C-17 lifted off from Hamid Karzai Airport on August 30 this afternoon at 3:29 pm”, McKenzie said, adding that the diplomatic mission to ensure additional US citizens and Afghans continues while military evacuation is complete.
US Department of Defense posted the picture of last American soldier Major General Chris Donahue boarding C-17 aircraft on August 30.
Here are the key points:
“Now our 20-year military presence in Afghanistan has ended. I want to thank our commanders for their execution of the dangerous retrograde from Afghanistan as scheduled in early morning hours of Aug 31, Kabul time with no further loss of American lives”, said US President Joe Biden
The past 17 days have seen our troops execute the largest airlift in US history, evacuating over 120,000 US citizens, citizens of our allies, and Afghan allies of the United States: Biden.
US Secretary Antony Blinken asserted America’s work in Afghanistan continues, we have a plan in hand…we will remain relentlessly focused on maintaining peace.. including by welcoming thousands of them into our community as we have done before.
“As of today, we have suspended our diplomatic presence in Kabul and transferred our operations to Doha, Qatar. We will use the post in Doha to manage our diplomacy with Afghanistan. US military flights have ended and our troops have departed Afghanistan”, said Blinken.