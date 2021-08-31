Kabul: Ending a 20-year war, the United States completed the withdrawal of its forces from conflict-wracked country Afghanistan. General Kenneth McKenzie, the head of the US Central Command, made the withdrawal announcement at a Pentagon news briefing. “ I announce the completion of the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan and the end of the military mission to evacuate American citizens and Afghans… The last C-17 lifted off from Hamid Karzai Airport on August 30 this afternoon at 3:29 pm”, McKenzie said, adding that the diplomatic mission to ensure additional US citizens and Afghans continues w hile military evacuation is complete.

Following US troops withdrawal, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid has also said the last American soldier left Kabul airport at 9 pm Afghan time. Taking to Twitter, he said the last American soldier left Kabul airport at 9 pm Afghan time and our country gained full independence, Alhamdulillah Walmana.

US Department of Defense posted the picture of last American soldier Major General Chris Donahue boarding C-17 aircraft on August 30.

Taliban fired their guns in the air in celebration as the United States completed the withdrawal of its forces from Afghanistan, after 20 years of military presence. "Parts of Kabul erupted in celebratory gunfire after the last US C-17 aircraft lifted off from Hamid Karzai International Airport right before midnight shortly after the last aircraft departed," CNN reported.

“Now our 20-year military presence in Afghanistan has ended. I want to thank our commanders for their execution of the dangerous retrograde from Afghanistan as scheduled in early morning hours of Aug 31, Kabul time with no further loss of American lives”, said US President Joe Biden The past 17 days have seen our troops execute the largest airlift in US history, evacuating over 120,000 US citizens, citizens of our allies, and Afghan allies of the United States: Biden.

US Secretary Antony Blinken asserted America’s work in Afghanistan continues, we have a plan in hand…we will remain relentlessly focused on maintaining peace.. including by welcoming thousands of them into our community as we have done before.