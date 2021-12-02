California: The US on Wednesday reported the nation’s first case of new COVID variant Omicron, health officials confirmed. Giving further details, White House chief medical advisor Dr Anthony Fauci said the person, who was fully vaccinated, had just returned from traveling in South Africa to the San Francisco area on November 22 and tested positive on November 29.Also Read - Omicron Scare: 6 People Coming from ‘At-Risk’ Countries Test Covid Positive on Day 1 of New Guidelines

Dr Fauci further added that the person is self-quarantining and all his close contacts have tested negative. Addressing a White House press briefing, he said “We feel good that this patient not only had mild symptoms, but actually the symptoms appear to be improving.” Also Read - Omicron Scare: Serum Institute Seeks DCGI's Approval for Covishield as Booster Dose

BREAKING: The U.S. has identified its first case of the new omicron variant in California, the CDC says. — NPR (@NPR) December 1, 2021

Also Read - Not Just Airports, Indian Railways Too Tightens Guidelines For Passengers Amid Omicron Threat | Details Here

On the other hand, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said genomic sequencing was initially conducted at the University of California, San Francisco and confirmed by the CDC as the omicron variant.

In the meantime, California Governor Gavin Newsom cautioned residents against panicking and said all should remain vigilant.

Dr Anthony Fauci further added that the patient was fully vaccinated but did not have a booster shot.

Dubbed as a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organization, Omicron is being studied to see if it is more contagious than other variants. Notably, this variant has also been detected in several countries including Spain, Canada, Britain, Austria and Portugal.