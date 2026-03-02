Home

News

US Consulate attacked in Karachi: US Embassy in Islamabad, consulates in Karachi and Lahore suspend THESE services, asks citizens to...

US Consulate attacked in Karachi: US Embassy in Islamabad, consulates in Karachi and Lahore suspend THESE services, asks citizens to…

American citizens in Pakistan to steer clear of large gatherings, reassess their personal security plans, maintain a low profile, carry valid identification, and closely monitor local media for updates.

New Delhi: A day after the violent protests that erupted following the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the US Embassy in Islamabad and the Consulates in Karachi and Lahore decided to suspend all visa and American citizen services. On Monday, a security alert was issued in which the US Embassy in Islamabad announced that all visa appointments and American Citizen Services at the embassy and consulates in Karachi and Lahore had been cancelled for the day.

“We are monitoring reports of ongoing demonstrations at the US Consulates General in Lahore and violent protests at the US Consulate General in Karachi,” the statement said. It further added that the US government personnel had been directed to restrict their movements until further notice.

It also advised American citizens in Pakistan to steer clear of large gatherings, reassess their personal security plans, maintain a low profile, carry valid identification, and closely monitor local media for updates. Additionally, it urged them to ensure their registration in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) is current.

“We have moved at least eight dead bodies to Karachi’s civil hospitals, while 20 others were injured in the consulate incident,” Muhammad Amin, a spokesman for the Edhi Foundation rescue service told AFP.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Here are some of the key details:

The embassy’s decision came a day after at least 22 were killed and over 120 were injured in clashes with security forces

Hundreds stormed the US consulate in Pakistan’s Karachi over the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

According to rescue officials from the Edhi Foundation, several of the dead had bullet wounds.

Witnesses said protesters broke through barricades despite police using batons and tear gas.

There were also reports of arson and damage to property around the consulate building.

According to a News18 report quoting sources, Pakistani police and paramilitary forces were initially successful in controlling the protesters by using batons and tear gas, but they eventually broke through the barricades at the consulate, smashing windows in their wake.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.