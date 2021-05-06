New Delhi: The United States has reissued its travel advisory on India within 10 days, urging its citizens not to travel to the country due to an unprecedented surge in the COVID-19 cases here. India is battling a second wave of the pandemic with more than 3,00,000 daily new coronavirus cases being reported in the past few days, and hospitals are reeling under acute shortage of medical oxygen and beds.

“Do not travel to India due to COVID-19. Exercise increased caution due to crime and terrorism,” the State Department said on Wednesday in its latest travel advisory that looked identical to the one issued on April 28. Both the travel advisories has been marked ‘Level 4’ which is the highest warning level.

On April 28, the Department approved the voluntary departure of family members of US government employees. On May 5, the Department approved the voluntary departure of non-emergency US government employees. US citizens who wish to depart India should take advantage of available commercial transportation options, it said.

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a Level 4 Travel Health Notice for India due to COVID-19, indicating a very high caseload of coronavirus in the country.

New coronavirus cases and deaths in India hit a record daily high with 4,12,262 new infections and 3,980 fatalities being reported, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,10,77,410 and the death toll to 2,30,168, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday morning. Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 35,66,398 comprising 16.92 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 81.99 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

(With inputs from PTI)