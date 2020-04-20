New Delhi: The United States crude oil price on Monday tanked to its lowest ever rates after crashing by nearly 50 per cent to $0.01 (Rs 77 approx) in a market gutted with crude as demand evaporates in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - COVID-19 Cases Cross 17000-Mark, Centre Issues Fresh Guidelines For Non-coronavirus Health Facilities

After already hitting a record low of $4.04, the US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for May delivery recovered slightly, trading up at $5.18 a barrel in New York.

The steep decline was majorly driven by investors closing out their positions ahead of the May contract that expires on Tuesday due to increased concerns over stockpiles. Investors who still hold the contracts will have to take physical delivery of the contracts as storage is quickly becoming an issue.

There is still plenty of supplies from the Middle East but hardly any buyers in any part of the world.

The fall has also resulted out of the pandemic situation that has forced people to stay indoors, hence, using minimal amount of fuel.

The price of oil has now reached a point that it is increasingly becoming difficult for higher cost producers to remain in operation and rather look at declaring bankruptcy. A lot of US shale producers are in deep trouble and analysts expect that low oil price for few more months will result in a spate of bankruptcies in US.

Global markets have been on a bear run including the financial markets for the past few weeks owing to the concerns of a significant impairing of the world economy due to the coronavirus crisis.

With inputs from agencies